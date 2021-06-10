GEA Group To Pay One-off Corona Bonus To All Employees, Except Top Three Management Levels

(RTTNews) - Food and beverages company GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) Thursday said its Executive Board has decided to pay all employees, except the top three management levels, a one-off Corona Bonus in recognition of their performance throughout the pandemic.

In Germany, the amount of the voluntary payment per employee is 500 euros, which is tax- and social security-free. Any entitlements under collective labor agreements shall remain unaffected by this bonus payment.

Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group, said, "With this bonus payment, we want to send a clear signal of recognition and thanks for the exceptional performance of our workforce during the pandemic. Whether in production, service, sales or engineering - it is largely thanks to the high level of commitment of our employees that GEA is developing very well despite the pandemic."

