GEA Group To Incur Impairment Charge Of About EUR 248 Mln In Q4

(RTTNews) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) said Monday that it has recognized a non-cash impairment of about 248 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2019. It was due to the impairment test of the goodwill of GEA's Italian subsidiary Pavan S.p.A. acquired in November 2017.

The current business plan for the Pavan Group anticipates a business development that will continue to be significantly below the business plan assumed at the time of the acquisition. This has led to the complete impairment of the goodwill of the Pavan Group.

In addition, GEA said it has accelerated the recognition of restructuring expenses. In comparison to the previously expected amount of up to 55 million euros, this amount now totals about 105 million euros on an EBITDA level in fiscal year 2019. The difference mainly results from accelerated restructuring expenses in the amount of 47 million euros that have already been accrued for the planned reduction of a total number of 800 full-time employees by the end of 2020.

The preliminary financial results for the 2019 fiscal year are in line with the company's guidance. Both order intake at an estimated 4.93 billion euros and consolidated revenues, which are expected to total 4.88 billion euros, are slightly higher than the previous year.

The company will publish its fiscal year 2019 result on March 17, 2020.

