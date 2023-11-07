News & Insights

Markets

GEA Group To Buy Back Up To EUR 400 Mln Of Shares

November 07, 2023 — 08:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) said its Executive Board resolved that the company will acquire own GEA shares with a value of up to 400 million euros in the period from November 2023 to the beginning of 2025 via the stock exchange using the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2023.

The program is scheduled to start in November 2023 with a first tranche of up to 150 million euros and to be completed within six months.

At the same time, the Executive Board resolved that the shares to be newly acquired under the share buyback program as well as the 8.16 million treasury shares currently held by the company shall be cancelled without reducing the company's share capital. The shares were acquired as part of the 2021/2022 share buyback. The volume of the buyback at that time totaled around 300.5 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.