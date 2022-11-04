GEA Group Q3 Profit, Orders Rise; Lifts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German food and beverages company GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) Friday reported that its third-quarter profit climbed 32 percent to 107 million euros from 81.1 million euros last year.

Earnings per share increased to 0.61 euro from 0.45 euro a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.66 euro, compared to 0.48 euro last year.

EBITDA before restructuring expenses went up 17 percent from last year to 199 million euros, and EBITDA margin improved to 14.7 percent from 14.2 percent last year.

Revenue rose 12.9 percent to 1.35 billion euros from 1.20 billion euros a year ago. Organic revenue growth amounted to 10.2 percent.

In the third quarter, order intake rose 1.6 percent to 1.37 billion euros from 1.35 billion euros last year. Organically, a slight decrease of 0.7 percent was recorded.

Looking ahead, GEA raised its fiscal 2022 outlook following strong third quarter results.

EBITDA before restructuring expenses at constant exchange rates is now expected to be at the upper end of the range of 630 million euros to 690 million euros.

Revenue is now forecast to grow by more than 7 percent on an organic basis, compared to previously expected growth of more than 5 percent.

