GEA Group Q2 Profit, Orders Rise, Revenues Down; Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK), a German farm and refrigeration technology company, reported Thursday higher profit in its second quarter, despite a slightly lower revenues. Orders also were higher in the quarter, and the company raised its fiscal 2025 outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.2 percent to 16.4 percent, higher than previously expected margin of 15.6 percent to 16.0 percent.

Organic revenue growth is now expected to be 2 percent to 4 percent, compared to previously expected growth of 1 percent to 4 percent.

CEO Stefan Klebert said, "We anticipate a strong second half of the year - and beyond. I expect us to significantly accelerate revenue growth in 2026. The impact of the recently imposed tariffs on GEA is negligible. Our primary competitors are based in Europe, including the majority of their manufacturing operations."

In the second quarter, profit climbed 8.4 percent to 107.0 million euros from last year's 98.8 million euros. Earnings per share of 0.66 euro exceeded prior year's 0.59 euro.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.69 euro, compared to 0.56 euro a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 8.1 percent to 216.7 million euros in the second quarter from last year's 200.6 million euros. The EBITDA margin improved to 16.5 percent from 15.2 percent in the prior-year quarter.

The second-quarter revenue, meanwhile, dropped 0.9 percent to 1.312 billion euros from prior year's 1.323 billion euros, while organic revenue growth was 1.5 percent.

Order intake increased 1.5 percent to 1.309 billion euros from prior year's 1.289 billion euros, due to strong base business. Organic growth was 5.0 percent.

