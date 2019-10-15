GEA Group Plans To Sell GEA Bock Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) said the company is exploring a possible sale of GEA Bock as part of the Group's focus on its strategic core markets. The company projects a sale to take place in the course of 2020. GEA Bock business will no longer be treated as a core business of the GEA Group.

GEA Bock is a supplier of open and semi-hermetic piston compressors in the lower and medium refrigeration capacity range for stationary and transport-related cooling applications.

