GEA Group (GEAGF) Price Target Increased by 15.57% to 48.17

The average one-year price target for GEA Group (OTC:GEAGF) has been revised to 48.17 / share. This is an increase of 15.57% from the prior estimate of 41.68 dated August 16, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.51 to a high of 58.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.63% from the latest reported closing price of 41.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in GEA Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEAGF is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 31,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 4,524K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,990K shares, representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEAGF by 13.78% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,689K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,589K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEAGF by 9.62% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,333K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEAGF by 4.83% over the last quarter.

PGRNX - Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund Investor Class holds 1,390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEAGF by 9.92% over the last quarter.

