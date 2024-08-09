Is GEA Group (GEAGF) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is GEA Group AG (GEAGF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GEA Group AG is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GEA Group AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEAGF's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GEAGF has returned 10.8% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 3.6%. This shows that GEA Group AG is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gorman-Rupp (GRC). The stock has returned 5.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Gorman-Rupp's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, GEA Group AG is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.9% so far this year, meaning that GEAGF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Gorman-Rupp is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track GEA Group AG and Gorman-Rupp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

