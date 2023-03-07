GEA Group FY22 Profit Rises; Organic Revenue Growth At 8.9%

(RTTNews) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2022 profit increased 31.5 percent to 401.4 million euros. Earnings per share was 2.28 euros compared to 1.70 euros. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses improved to 2.58 euros from 1.99 euros. EBITDA before restructuring expenses climbed 14 percent to 712 million euros. EBITDA margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 13.8 percent.

Order intake rose by 8.7 percent to 5.68 billion euros. Organic growth stood at 7.6 percent. Revenue grew by 9.8 percent to 5.16 billion euros. The organic revenue growth was 8.9 percent.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects further organic revenue growth of more than 5 percent. EBITDA before restructuring expenses at constant exchange rates is anticipated to be in a range between 730 million euros and 790 million euros. EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses is forecast to increase further to above 13.8 percent. GEA expects ROCE to be at least 29 percent at constant exchange rates.

GEA has confirmed the medium-term targets set out in the Mission 26 growth strategy presented in September 2021.

A dividend of 0.95 euros per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting - 5 cents more than in the previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.