Markets

GEA Group Extends Contract Of CEO Stefan Klebert By Five Years - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) extended the contract of CEO Stefan Klebert by five years until December 31, 2026. Stefan Klebert became CEO in 2019 and has been a member of the Executive Board since 2018. He also performs the function of Labor Director.

"Over the last two years, Stefan Klebert has led GEA back to a more successful path through targeted measures, highlighting the Group's great potential for sustainable and profitable growth," said Helmut Perlet, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More