GEA Group 2019 EBITDA Before Items Declines; Revenue Up 1.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) reported a loss of 170.7 million euros for fiscal 2019 compared to profit of 113.5 million euros, previous year. EBITDA before restructuring expense declined by 11.1 percent to 479.2 million euros.

Fiscal 2019 revenue rose by 1.1 percent to 4.88 billion euros. Order intake rose lightly by 0.3 percent to 4.93 billion euros. These orders included 17 major orders, primarily from the dairy and beverage industries.

For fiscal 2020, GEA Group expects revenue to decline slightly. EBITDA before restructuring expense is anticipated to reach 430 million euros to 480 million euros, for the fiscal year.

"In spite of the major global challenges we face at the moment as a result of the coronavirus, we are confident that we can achieve our mid-term financial goals for 2022 in view of the optimization measures we have initiated and the fact that our end markets continue to be attractive," said Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose the payment of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share, the same level as prior year.

