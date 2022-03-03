Markets

GEA FY21 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 4.3% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - GEA (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2021 EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased by 17.3 percent to 624.8 million euros from prior year. The corresponding EBITDA margin improved by 1.8 percentage points to 13.3 percent. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses was 1.99 euros compared to 1.03 euros.

Profit increased to 305.2 million euros from 96.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share increased to 1.70 euros from 0.54 euros.

Order intake increased by 11 percent to 5.22 billion euros. Organic growth stood at 14 percent. Revenue increased by 1.5 percent to 4.70 billion euros. Revenue rose by 4.3 percent on an organic basis.

For fiscal 2022, the company projects organic revenue growth of more than 5 percent. EBITDA before restructuring expenses at constant exchange rates is expected to be in a range between 630 million euros and 690 million euros. The company also confirmed its medium-term financial targets.

A dividend of 0.90 euros per share, 5 cents more than prior year, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting.

