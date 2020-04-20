GE Wind Turbine Blade Plant Closes Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak at a wind turbine blade facility operated by a unit of General Electric (NYSE: GE) is responsible for an additional 110 cases reported in the state of North Dakota, according to Reuters. The LM Wind Power plant in Grand Forks is a business of the GE Renewable Energy unit of General Electric.

After screening about half of the 900 employees, a total of 110 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among plant workers and their close contacts, according to a briefing by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The state issued a 14 day quarantine order for all employees. GE has said the plant will be closed for a minimum of two weeks as it conducts disinfection and cleaning, according to the briefing. Employees will be paid during this time.

Image source: Getty Images.

Assembling each turbine blade takes a crew of 100 workers approximately two days, according to the company. GE Renewable Energy has over 42,000 units installed worldwide and is one of the world's leading suppliers.

GE has also been using its technology to help fight the pandemic. Its GE Healthcare business unit has signed a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to manufacture 50,000 ventilators, in partnership with Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), it was announced last week.

10 stocks we like better than General Electric

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.