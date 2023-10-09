GE will pay $61 million to settle lawsuit over affiliated 401(k) fund

By Daniel Wiessner

Oct 9 (Reuters) - General Electric has agreed to pay $61 million to settle claims that an underperforming employee retirement plan managed by a former subsidiary cost its employees millions of dollars, according to a court filing.

The plaintiffs in the 2017 class action in Boston federal court moved for a judge's approval of the settlement on Friday, saying it was the largest settlement ever in a lawsuit alleging mismanagement of an in-house retirement plan. The deal must be approved by a federal judge.

The lawsuit alleged that five retirement funds managed by GE Asset Management (GEAM) were the only actively managed options available to retirement plan participants.

Since at least 2011, the funds underperformed relative to comparable investment options, leading hundreds of thousands of plan participants to lose an estimated $283 million, the plaintiffs claimed.

A GE spokesperson said the company denies the claims in the lawsuit but was pleased to resolve it.

“We continue to manage our 401(k) plan in the best interests of participants," the spokesperson said.

Charles Field of Sanford Heisler Sharp, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the settlement "is a great result for GE employees who had invested in the GE Funds.”

GE sold GEAM to State Street Corp in 2016 for $485 million. The plaintiffs claimed GE retained the underperforming funds to inflate the sale price of GEAM and use the proceeds to pay down debt GE owed to its defined benefit pension plan. State Street is not involved in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs had accused GE of breach of fiduciary duty and engaging in prohibited transactions in violation of the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

GE has denied wrongdoing. The company has said that federal law expressly permits employers to offer in-house mutual funds, and that the GEAM funds were part of a diverse lineup of investment options.

The case is In Re GE Erisa Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:17-cv-12123.

For the plaintiffs: Charles Field of Sanford Heisler Sharp; Evan Kaufman of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Jason Leviton of Block & Leviton; Orin Kurtz of Gardy & Notis; and Lee Squitieri of Squitieri & Fearon

For GE: James Fleckner of Goodwin Procter

