GE warns of profit hit in first half from supply and labor issues

General Electric Co warned on Friday that a supply chain logjam coupled with a labor crunch and inflation will pressure profits through the first half of the year.

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N warned on Friday that a supply chain logjam coupled with a labor crunch and inflation will pressure profits through the first half of the year.

The challenges are affecting its units including healthcare, renewable energy and aviation, the company said in a regulatory filing.

But the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said its 2022 earnings forecast, which was shared with investors last month, had factored in supply-chain and inflationary challenges.

GE expects adjusted profit in the range of $2.80 per share to $3.50 per share in 2022, compared with $1.71 per share last year. Full-year free cash flow is estimated at $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion, up from $2.6 billion in 2021.

The company's shares were down 3.9% at $94.57 in late-morning trade.

