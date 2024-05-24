GE Vernova's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for GE Vernova.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,500, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $576,676.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $240.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Vernova's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Vernova's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Vernova 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $6.7 $6.7 $6.7 $190.00 $111.9K 84 177 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $8.6 $7.7 $8.31 $175.00 $83.1K 2.3K 946 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $9.7 $7.7 $8.3 $175.00 $83.0K 2.3K 737 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $8.9 $8.4 $8.9 $175.00 $71.2K 2.3K 968 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $12.2 $11.7 $11.7 $170.00 $58.5K 1.0K 177

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Vernova, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

GE Vernova's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,453,919, with GEV's price up by 9.22%, positioned at $176.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $166.75.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $160. An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Buy rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $164. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $167. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $176.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

