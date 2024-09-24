GE Vernova's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on GE Vernova. Our analysis of options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $505,075, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,329,507.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $350.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE Vernova's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE Vernova's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $350.0, over the past month.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $37.8 $37.1 $37.8 $220.00 $374.2K 2.7K 104 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $23.1 $21.6 $22.2 $250.00 $222.0K 303 127 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $24.9 $23.0 $23.2 $260.00 $141.5K 136 862 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.9 $9.8 $9.9 $310.00 $91.0K 226 93 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $61.5 $59.5 $59.5 $300.00 $71.4K 3 12

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

GE Vernova's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,336,306, the price of GEV is up by 1.41%, reaching $255.08. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

