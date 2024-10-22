GE Vernova's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for GE Vernova.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,059,824, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $2,514,330.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $300.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Vernova's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Vernova's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $210.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.2 $10.6 $11.1 $285.00 $444.0K 6 1.2K GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $25.0 $24.9 $25.0 $270.00 $300.2K 14 120 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $73.9 $73.7 $73.7 $210.00 $294.8K 595 89 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $14.0 $12.8 $12.8 $300.00 $192.0K 852 251 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.1 $12.6 $12.8 $250.00 $188.1K 64 147

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding GE Vernova, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

GE Vernova's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,569,502, the price of GEV is down by 0.0%, reaching $276.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

