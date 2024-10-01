GE Vernova's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $377,658 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $103,528.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $310.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $3.4 $4.2 $240.00 $161.3K 770 455 GEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $34.6 $33.7 $34.58 $310.00 $64.6K 426 9 GEV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.3 $3.5 $4.3 $240.00 $60.2K 770 812 GEV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.4 $3.9 $4.3 $240.00 $57.6K 770 672 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.3 $3.4 $4.3 $240.00 $43.8K 770 914

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of GE Vernova With a trading volume of 493,741, the price of GEV is down by -1.45%, reaching $251.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. What The Experts Say On GE Vernova

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $262.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Vernova with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

