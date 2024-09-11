GE Vernova's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GEV often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for GE Vernova. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 28% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $38,180, and 13 calls, totaling $1,202,488.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $260.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Vernova's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Vernova's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $165.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.1 $3.4 $4.0 $230.00 $200.0K 76 1.0K GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.5 $3.1 $3.8 $230.00 $190.0K 76 503 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.0 $3.7 $3.9 $230.00 $175.1K 76 1.5K GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $14.3 $14.0 $14.0 $200.00 $140.0K 3.6K 121 GEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.0 $3.8 $3.9 $230.00 $136.5K 76 1.9K

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of GE Vernova Trading volume stands at 2,309,867, with GEV's price up by 3.3%, positioned at $208.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

