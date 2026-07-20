GE Vernova's Next Earnings Report on July 22 Could Send the Stock Soaring. Here's Why.

Key Points

Surging AI power demand sets the stage for massive order and profit growth for GE Vernova.

Look out for crucial metrics in its July 22 earnings report that could be the real catalyst for the stock.

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) stock has been on a tear, up 62% already so far in 2026. All eyes are now locked on July 22, when the turbine giant reports its second-quarter earnings before the opening bell.

Expectations are running sky high, and for good reason. From artificial intelligence (AI) data center power boom to the massive grid upgradation and modernization projects, GE Vernova is sitting right in the sweet spot of multiple megatrends.

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Here's why its upcoming earnings report could be another big catalyst for GE Vernova stock.

GE Vernova is firing on all cylinders

Consensus estimates are pointing to a blockbuster quarter, projecting around $10.7 billion in revenue and $3.23 in earnings per share. That would be an 18% top-line surge and a 74% leap in profits, year over year.

Can a company this big deliver that kind of explosive growth? For GE Vernova, the answer is a resounding yes, backed by management's own projection of 18% revenue growth at the midpoint for fiscal year 2026.

Hyperscalers are spending hundreds of billions on AI infrastructure, but legacy electrical grids can't move fast enough. Rather than waiting years for grid interconnects, tech giants and data center operators are seeking faster alternatives, such as natural gas turbines, to generate cleaner, reliable "behind-the-meter" power on-site and begin operations quickly.

GE Vernova is the world's largest gas turbine maker. Demand is so intense that its factory slots are already getting booked for 2030. Companies are willing to pay a premium to get the nearest possible slot, and that's showing up on GE Vernova's margins. It reported a net margin of 51% in Q1.

Beyond turbines, GEV also makes critical electrical equipment, including transformers, circuit breakers, switchgear, and high-voltage transmission systems, needed to connect everything.

Industry lead times for some equipment now stretch to years, giving GE Vernova massive pricing leverage. Again, that's showing up in the numbers – its electrification segment, which sells equipment, bagged more orders from data centers in Q1 last quarter than it did in all of 2025.

Why GE Vernova stock could soar on July 22 and beyond

GE Vernova is approaching July 22 with immense operational momentum. While a revenue and earnings beat could easily pop the stock, three other numbers in particular will dictate how high it can go next.

Order and backlog velocity is a no-brainer. Order intake has been on fire, with GEV's Q1 orders surging 71% organically. Its total backlog surged to a whopping $163 billion in Q1, and it now expects it to hit $200 billion in 2027, up from its earlier estimate of 2028.

If they keep ripping at a torrid pace, GE Vernova will lock in high-volume production for years to come.

The next is services within the total backlog. While equipment orders keep the factories humming, services and aftermarket are the actual high-margin profit engine. There's nothing like it if service backlog can grow faster than equipment backlog, because that's where the real cash is to be made.

Finally, will management hit ius with another guidance upgrade? When demand is running this hot, Wall Street doesn't just expect a beat -- it expects a beat and raise. If management hikes its full-year cash flow outlook, in particular, investors can expect much greater value from their GE Vernova shares in the long run. Last quarter, the company projected 2026 free cash flow of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.