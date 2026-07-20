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GE Vernova Wins Hawaiian Electric Contract For Aeroderivative Turbine Units

July 20, 2026 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV), an energy equipment and services company, on Monday said it has secured a contract from Hawaiian Electric Co. to supply six aeroderivative package units for the repowering of the utility's Waiau Power Plant in Pearl City, O'ahu.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The project is on track for the first two units to begin commercial operations in 2029, with the remaining units expected to come online in phases. Once completed, the project is expected to add more than 250 megawatts of firm power capacity to Hawaii's grid.

The new LM6000VELOX gas turbine units will replace steam turbines that are between 58 and 67 years old and are scheduled for retirement.

GE Vernova's aeroderivative packages can run on various liquid fuels, including locally produced biofuels, and can be converted to use liquefied natural gas if it becomes available. The company added that the project will utilize the current land footprint of Waiau Power Plant and reuse much of the existing infrastructure, which reduces cost and community impact.

GE Vernova shares closed at 1,057.84 on Friday, up 2.09%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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