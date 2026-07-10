GE Vernova vs. Vistra: One AI Power Stock Has Absolutely Crushed the Other, And Could Continue Doing So

Key Points

GE Vernova dominates the power infrastructure market, supporting nearly 25% of the world's electricity generation.

Vistra operates as a massive integrated utility with a diverse generation fleet and nearly five million retail customers.

Which energy giant offers the better combination of value and growth for your portfolio in 2026 and beyond?

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

Energy markets are evolving rapidly as demand for reliable power and renewable solutions climbs. Investors are now comparing GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) to see which company offers a better path forward.

GE Vernova operates as a global leader in power equipment and electrification services. Vistra is an integrated giant focusing on retail energy and a massive generation fleet. Both are central to the energy transition, yet they operate in distinct segments of the power generation landscape.

The case for GE Vernova

GE Vernova supplies the technology and services required to generate a significant portion of the world's power. It is the world's largest manufacturer of natural gas turbines, making it a unique player among electric utility stocks since it builds the hardware others use. The company recently strengthened its electrification capabilities by completing the acquisition of the remaining stake in Prolec GE.

In FY 2025, GE Vernova’s revenue grew 8.9% to $38.1 billion, and it earned $4.9 billion in net income. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 12.8%, a significant improvement over its 4.4% net margin in the previous year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was almost nil, reflecting incredible financial strength. The current ratio of around 1x measures its ability to pay short-term obligations. Free cash flow (FCF) for the year is nearly $3.7 billion, which is calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Vistra

Vistra provides electricity and natural gas to nearly five million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across the U.S. It manages a massive generation fleet of approximately 44,000 megawatts (MW), or 44 gigawatts (GW) across various fuel types. The company is also moving forward with its strategic acquisition of Cogentrix to expand its natural gas generation capacity.

In FY 2025, Vistra’s revenue slipped 12.4% to $17 billion, and it earned a net income of $944 million. This net margin of 5.6% was significantly lower than the previous year’s net margin of 13.7%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 4x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity to evaluate financial leverage. The current ratio of 0.8x shows the relationship between short-term assets and liabilities. FCF reached nearly $129 million for the year, representing cash generated after paying for capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

GE Vernova faces risks related to supply chain volatility for critical components, as well as challenges in its offshore wind segment, which is bogged down by execution and cost risks. Scaling new decarbonization technologies such as small modular reactors in a fast-evolving market could also be a challenge, although GE Vernova has the means and expertise to advance new technologies.

Vistra faces regulatory hurdles regarding its pending Cogentrix acquisition and ongoing market competition investigations. Commodity price swings and extreme weather events also create volatility in its retail and generation segments. The company competes with other power producers like Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) while managing the operational and environmental risks inherent in its nuclear and coal generation facilities.

Valuation comparison

Vistra appears to be the more conservative choice based on its lower earnings multiple, while GE Vernova carries a premium valuation that reflects its specialized infrastructure role.

A Forward P/E compares a company's share price to future earnings estimates. The P/S ratio measures the stock price against total revenue.

Metric GE Vernova Vistra Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 41.0x 16.6x 21.2x P/S ratio 8.3x 3.0x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLU sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

GE Vernova and Vistra are playing the same massive structural trend: the unprecedented artificial intelligence (AI) data center build-out. AI chips consume astronomical amounts of power, and with hyperscalers spending hundreds of billions of dollars on the AI build-out, existing grids are under tremendous pressure.

Nuclear energy and natural gas are gaining attention like never before, as they are cleaner sources of power and can supply uninterrupted electricity, unlike wind and solar, which are intermittent.

Vistra owns the second-largest nuclear fleet in the U.S. and is acquiring Cogentrix in a $4 billion deal that will significantly expand its natural gas capacity across major organized power markets, including PJM, New England, and ERCOT (the Texas grid). The combined company will have a generation capacity of nearly 50 GW.

Vistra, however, relies heavily on energy derivatives to hedge its power prices, which is why its revenue can fluctuate so much, as it did in FY 2025. On the flip side, anytime AI demand causes localized power shortages, wholesale power prices could spike and earn Vistra boatloads of money.

GE Vernova, on the other hand, has a clear, straight growth path ahead that has little to do with power prices. Data centers are increasingly using turbines to bypass grids and generate "behind-the-meter," on-site power, with critical power backups. These turbines can be installed quickly, so data centers don’t have to wait years to get utility grid interconnections to start operations.

That’s the biggest reason why GE Vernova’s orders are reaching for the skies. Its total backlog hit a whopping $263 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, and demand is so strong that customers are paying upfront money to lock turbine manufacturing slots stretching through 2030. h

While I like Vistra too, I’d bet my money on GE Vernova today if I had to, because even utilities are now lining up for GE Vernova’s turbines to meet the growing demand for power.

Should you buy stock in GE Vernova right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy, GE Vernova, and Vistra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.