GE Vernova Unusual Options Activity For April 02

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on GE Vernova. Our analysis of options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) revealed 11 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $266,400, and 9 were calls, valued at $2,001,931.
Expected Price Movements
After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $287.5 and $360.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE Vernova's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE Vernova's significant trades, within a strike price range of $287.5 to $360.0, over the past month.
GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Significant Options Trades Detected:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|GEV
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|07/18/25
|$23.9
|$22.8
|$22.8
|$360.00
|$1.4M
|233
|650
|GEV
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|10/17/25
|$65.1
|$64.2
|$64.3
|$350.00
|$192.9K
|44
|31
|GEV
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/20/25
|$34.2
|$33.6
|$34.2
|$320.00
|$136.8K
|392
|57
|GEV
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/20/25
|$38.2
|$35.7
|$37.85
|$320.00
|$75.6K
|392
|117
|GEV
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|04/17/25
|$10.8
|$9.6
|$10.5
|$302.50
|$73.5K
|232
|70
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.
In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.
Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now?
- Currently trading with a volume of 926,057, the GEV's price is down by -2.58%, now at $307.5.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.
What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova
Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $402.0.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna has revised its rating downward to Positive, adjusting the price target to $370. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Guggenheim upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $380. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $445. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $413.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Vernova, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.
Latest Ratings for GEV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2025
|Susquehanna
|Initiates Coverage On
|Positive
|Mar 2025
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Mar 2025
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for GEV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.