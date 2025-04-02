GE Vernova Unusual Options Activity For April 02

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on GE Vernova. Our analysis of options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $266,400, and 9 were calls, valued at $2,001,931.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $287.5 and $360.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE Vernova's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE Vernova's significant trades, within a strike price range of $287.5 to $360.0, over the past month.

GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $23.9 $22.8 $22.8 $360.00 $1.4M 233 650 GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $65.1 $64.2 $64.3 $350.00 $192.9K 44 31 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $34.2 $33.6 $34.2 $320.00 $136.8K 392 57 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $38.2 $35.7 $37.85 $320.00 $75.6K 392 117 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.8 $9.6 $10.5 $302.50 $73.5K 232 70

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 926,057, the GEV's price is down by -2.58%, now at $307.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $402.0.

* An analyst from Susquehanna has revised its rating downward to Positive, adjusting the price target to $370. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Guggenheim upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $380. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $445. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $413.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Vernova, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for GEV

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Susquehanna Initiates Coverage On Positive Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

