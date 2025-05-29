GE Vernova Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on GE Vernova. Our analysis of options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) revealed 69 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 26 were puts, with a value of $3,704,783, and 43 were calls, valued at $4,155,321.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $540.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of GE Vernova stands at 355.62, with a total volume reaching 8,558.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in GE Vernova, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $540.0, throughout the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $19.5 $18.6 $18.75 $500.00 $750.0K 2.6K 792 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $50.0 $47.9 $50.0 $500.00 $500.0K 1 100 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $32.0 $31.1 $32.0 $500.00 $320.0K 311 100 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $20.0 $18.7 $19.05 $500.00 $285.7K 2.6K 942 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $58.5 $55.7 $56.79 $430.00 $198.7K 2.8K 51

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

GE Vernova's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,432,049, the price of GEV is down -2.04% at $475.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on GE Vernova

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $492.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $499. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $460. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $517.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for GEV

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

View More Analyst Ratings for GEV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.