Markets
GEV

GE Vernova Turns To Profit In Q3, Reaffirms Revenue Outlook For FY25

October 22, 2025 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV), Wednesday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $453 million or $1.64 a share compared with a loss of $99 million or $0.35 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $1.86 a share for the quarter.

Total revenues rose 12 percent to $9.969 billion from $8.913 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $811 million from $243 in the prior year.

The energy company has reaffirmed its revenue outlook, expecting it towards the higher end of $36-$37 billion for the fiscal year 2025.

Analysts, on average, see revenue of $37.15 billion for the full year 2025.

In the pre-market hours, GEV is trading at $593.02, up 1.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.