GE Vernova Turns To Profit In Q3, Reaffirms Revenue Outlook For FY25

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV), Wednesday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $453 million or $1.64 a share compared with a loss of $99 million or $0.35 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $1.86 a share for the quarter.

Total revenues rose 12 percent to $9.969 billion from $8.913 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $811 million from $243 in the prior year.

The energy company has reaffirmed its revenue outlook, expecting it towards the higher end of $36-$37 billion for the fiscal year 2025.

Analysts, on average, see revenue of $37.15 billion for the full year 2025.

In the pre-market hours, GEV is trading at $593.02, up 1.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

