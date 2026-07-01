GE Vernova Trades at a Premium Valuation: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

GE Vernova’s GEV shares are currently trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of F. The stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) of 6.5X compared with the Zacks Alternate Energy – Other industry’s 5.33X.

The company is also trading at a premium relative to fellow industry players, including ReNew Energy Global RNW and Montauk Renewables MNTK. ReNew Energy Global and Montauk Renewables'forward sales sit at 1.3X and 0.96X, respectively.

GEV Stock Looks Pricey

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Shares of GE Vernova have surged roughly 80% year to date, handily outperforming the industry, ReNew Energy Global and Montauk Renewables. GE Vernova is benefiting from the widening gap between global demand for gas turbines and the industry's available supply, as utilities and independent power producers increasingly seek dependable power generation capacity to meet rapidly rising electricity demand.

YTD Price Comparison

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The growth story is compelling. But has the stock run too far, too fast? Does GE Vernova deserve a valuation premium, or is the recent rally a signal for investors to take some profits? Let's take a closer look.

Why Investors Are Excited About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is benefiting from the growing demand for gas turbines, backed by data center growth. Last year, GE Vernova inked a deal to supply 29 LM2500XPRESS units to Crusoe AI data centers, underscoring the critical role these turbines play in powering AI-driven facilities. Such moves should further bolster the company's gas turbine sales. In May, GE Vernova announced that its HA gas turbine fleet surpassed 4 million commercial operating hours across the globe. This marks a key milestone for one of the power industry’s most advanced and efficient gas turbine technologies.

Since the first HA unit entered commercial operation in 2016, the fleet has grown to 128 units operating across 21 countries and generating roughly 74 gigawatts of power plant capacity, the equivalent electricity needed to power more than 55 million homes across the United States.

Recently, GE Vernova secured an order for two 9HA.02 gas turbines and two H78 generators for Vietnam Electricity’s Quang Trach II LNG Power Plant in Vietnam. The new combined-cycle power plant is expected to generate more than 1.6 gigawatts of electricity, with commercial operations expected by 2030, helping support Vietnam’s growing demand for more flexible, efficient and reliable power generation. In the first quarter of 2026, the company booked orders of $18.3 billion, reflecting a 71% increase year over year and a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 2. For the second quarter of 2026, GEV expects continued year-over-year revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion.

As AI continues to drive electricity demand, GE Vernova appears well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, further strengthening its market presence in the gas power sector. GE Vernova's turbines serve as primary power sources, backup systems or hybrid solutions, helping data centers meet high availability and cost-efficiency targets.

In particular, GEV's aeroderivative turbines, like the LM2500XPRESS, offer quick installation and scalable output, adapting easily to growing power needs. They also take up less space and produce fewer emissions and noise than traditional engines. On the other hand, for larger-scale operations, GE Vernova's heavy-duty gas turbines deliver reliable, high-output performance with strong lifecycle economics, making them ideal for sustained, large-capacity needs.

GE Vernova's financial strength allows it to adopt a shareholder-friendly stance. In the first quarter of 2026, the company returned approximately $1.4 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Driven by the upbeat scenario, the company raised its guidance for full-year 2026. Revenues are now expected in the $44.5-$45.5 billion band, which is up $500 million compared with the previous expectation. The raised guidance is owing to the additional growth in Electrification. Moreover, GEV raised its full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin by 1 point at both ends of the range to 12% to 14%, driven by Power and Electrification. Free cash flow for 2026 is now anticipated to be between $6.5 billion and $7.5 billion, up from $5-$5.5 billion. The company aims to generate significant margin expansion and cash flow in the current year.

GEV has an impressive earnings surprise history, as shown below.

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GEV Still a Smart Buy for Investors

GE Vernova is well-positioned for continued success. The company’s growth outlook is impressive. GEV has cemented its standing as one of the biggest long-term winners in the AI-boosted energy boom across nuclear, natural gas, electrification and grid expansion.

The rapid buildout of AI data centers is resulting in the upgradation of transmission networks and the addition of new generation capacity, especially natural gas plants that can provide reliable baseload power. This trend is creating strong demand for GEV’s gas turbines and grid solutions.

The consensus price target for GEV stock is $1,220.54, implying an upside of more than 10% from current levels.

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With many positives driving the stock, GEV presents a compelling investment opportunity now. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is an ideal candidate for addition to one's portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.