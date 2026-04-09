GE Vernova Surges 12.8% in a Month: Time to Hold or Fold the Stock?

GE Vernova Inc.’s GEV shares have risen 12.8% over the past month, outperforming its Zacks Alternate Energy – Other industry’s decline of 3%. The company's gas turbines give data centers the massive, consistent power they need, positioning it as a major supplier in this expanding sector and opening the door to long-term contracts and recurring income.





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Other alternative energy stocks, such as Crescent Energy Company CRGY and Talen Energy Corporation TLN, have also outperformed the industry over the past month. Shares of Crescent Energy have risen 6.7%, while those of Talen Energy have declined 1.9% over the said period.



Considering GE Vernova’s outperformance, investors may be wondering whether now is a good time to add the stock to their portfolios. Let’s examine the factors behind the share price gains and assess its investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Factors Acting in Favor of GEV

GE Vernova is focusing on improving profitability in its wind division by tightening cost management, refining its project mix, and enhancing operational efficiency — efforts aimed at easing the margin pressures that have weighed on the wind sector. Its gas power and power services segments are performing well, driven by robust demand for gas turbines and ongoing maintenance and upgrade services from utilities seeking reliable energy generation.



The rapid growth of data centers and the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence are driving a sharp rise in electricity demand. This trend is creating wider growth opportunities for GE Vernova across its gas turbine business, grid solutions, and broader power infrastructure, as governments and companies invest in more resilient and scalable energy systems to support increasing power consumption.



In April 2026, GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy signed an agreement with AFRY to support the deployment of its BWRX-300 small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) in Sweden and across Europe. It is strategically important because it strengthens GEV’s position in the fast-growing global SMR market. The deal enhances GE Vernova’s growth prospects in nuclear energy, diversifies its power portfolio beyond gas and renewables, and positions it to benefit from the global shift toward reliable, low-carbon baseload power.



IHI Corporation and GE Vernova have successfully demonstrated combustion of 100% ammonia using full-scale components at pressures, temperatures, and flows matching full-load conditions for GEV’s F-Class gas turbines. Both companies continue testing with prototype combustors, which are expected to play a meaningful role in decarbonizing the energy sector by enabling reduced or zero CO??? emissions during combustion.



In March 2026, GE Vernova secured an IVPC Group contract for a more than 100-megawatt (MW) Fortore Wind Farm in Italy. The company will provide 17 of its advanced onshore wind turbines and deliver customized operations and maintenance support, creating both upfront project revenues and recurring service income.

Challenges Confronting GEV

The company relies on complex global supply networks for components used in its gas turbines, wind turbines and grid infrastructure. It purchases nearly $20 billion in materials and components sourced from more than 100 countries. Disruptions in the availability of raw materials, along with logistical delays, have affected and may adversely impact GE Vernova’s production timelines and raise its input costs, hurting its bottom line.



Throughout 2025, the United States and other countries imposed global tariffs, resulting in additional costs. Any future tariffs are likely to have a similar impact. The total effect of these tariffs for the full year was nearly $250 million, after accounting for contractual protections and mitigation measures.

GEV Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 1.29% in the past 60 days. GEV’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 18%.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crescent Energy’s 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 46.83% in the past 60 days. The bottom-line estimate for Talen Energy’s 2026 EPS implies an increase of 10.67% in the past 60 days.

GEV’s Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 107.26%.



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GEV’s Return on Equity Higher Than Industry

The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 46.91% is higher than the industry average of 7.16%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



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GEV Stock Trades at a Premium

GE Vernova is currently trading at 57.47X, a premium compared to its industry’s 20.87X on a forward 12-month P/E basis.



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What Should Investors Do Now?

GE Vernova is improving profitability in its wind business while benefiting from strong performance in gas power and services, supported by rising electricity demand driven by data centers and AI. It is also expanding into nuclear and clean energy technologies while securing new projects, strengthening its long-term growth prospects and position in the global transition to reliable, low-carbon power.



Given its current premium valuation, new investors may prefer to wait for a better entry point. Those who already have this stock may stay invested, considering its earnings growth and strong ROE. GEV currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.