GE Vernova To Supply 100 MW Gas Turbine Packages For Terry Bundy Generating Station

February 16, 2026 — 09:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV), an electric power company, said on Monday that it has bagged a contract from Lincoln Electric System to supply two LM6000VELOX aeroderivative gas turbine packages for the Terry Bundy Generating Station at Lincoln in Nebraska to meet the growing power demand.

Scheduled to be operational in 2029, the expanded generating station is expected to deliver up to around 100 MW at ISO conditions once the new turbines are online.

The LM6000VELOX aeroderivative gas turbine provides a quick startup time in 10 minutes to full power and operational flexibility with a high cyclic life to stabilize the grid and reduce the risk of power supply shortages.

