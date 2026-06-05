GE Vernova Stock Surges 47.2% YTD: Should Investors Jump in Now?

GE Vernova Inc.’s GEV shares have risen 47.2% year to date, outperforming its Zacks Alternate Energy – Other industry’s growth of 17.1%. The company is benefiting from a growing imbalance between global gas turbine demand and available industry supply, as utilities and independent power producers increasingly pursue reliable generation capacity to meet surging electricity demand.





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Other alternative energy stocks, such as Crescent Energy Company CRGY and Bloom Energy BE, have also outperformed the industry during the same period. Shares of Crescent Energy and Bloom Energy have risen 45.4% and 234.2%, respectively.



Considering GE Vernova’s outperformance, investors might be left wondering if this is a good time to add GEV stock to their portfolio. Let's examine the factors that contributed to the share price gain and assess the stock's investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Factors Acting in Favor of GEV

GE Vernova is working to improve profitability in its wind business through cost controls, better project selection, and operational improvements. Rising electricity demand, driven by data center expansion and AI adoption, is creating growth opportunities across its gas turbine, grid solutions and power infrastructure businesses.



In June 2026, GE Vernova secured an order from Powerica Limited to supply 28 of its newly launched 3.8 MW-154m onshore wind turbines for the 100 MW Botad Wind Farm in Gujarat. It represents GE Vernova’s efforts to expand its onshore wind portfolio in one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets.



The company also received approval under India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, a mandatory certification for wind turbine manufacturers participating in the Indian market. This approval effectively allows GE Vernova to compete for a broader range of wind projects across the country.



In May 2026, GE Vernova announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Robotech Automation. Robotech specializes in robotics integration, automation engineering, and customized manufacturing solutions, and has already been working with GE Vernova on projects within its supply chain and factories. The acquisition is intended to accelerate GE Vernova's robotics and automation capabilities across its manufacturing network.



In May 2026, GE Vernova and ENKA announced the start of commercial operations at the 852 MW K??rklareli power plant in K??rklareli. This validates the company’s advanced 9HA.02 gas turbine technology in a new international market, strengthening its reputation for high-efficiency power generation. The K??rklareli plant is expected to operate at more than 63% efficiency, making it one of the country’s most efficient gas plants and showcasing GE Vernova’s ability to help modernize aging power infrastructure.

Challenges Facing GEV

The company relies on complex global supply networks for components used in its gas turbines, wind turbines and grid infrastructure. It purchases nearly $20 billion in materials and components sourced from more than 100 countries. Disruptions in the availability of raw materials, along with logistical delays, have affected and may adversely impact GE Vernova’s production timelines and raise its input costs, hurting its bottom line.



Throughout 2025 and 2026, the United States and other countries imposed global tariffs, resulting in additional costs. The current estimated total cost impact of these global tariffs is nearly $250-$350 million in 2026, after taking into account contractual protections and mitigating actions.

GEV Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 109.29% over the past 60 days. GEV’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 18%.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crescent Energy’s 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 28.65% in the past 60 days. The bottom-line estimate for Bloom Energy’s 2026 EPS implies an increase of 50.39% in the past 60 days.

GEV’s Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 83.61%.



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GEV’s Return on Equity Higher Than Industry

The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 43.97% is higher than the industry average of 6.94%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



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GEV Stock Trades at a Premium

GE Vernova is currently trading at 34.63X, a premium compared to its industry’s 21.38X on a forward 12-month P/E basis.



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What Should Investors Do Now?

GE Vernova is benefiting from rising electricity demand driven by data centers and AI-related power needs. The company is also strengthening its growth prospects through expansion in India's wind market, broader eligibility for renewable projects, and successful deployment of advanced gas turbine technology in international power infrastructure projects.



Given its current premium valuation, new investors may prefer to wait for a better entry point. Those who already have this stock may stay invested, considering its earnings growth and strong ROE. GEV currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.