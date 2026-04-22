GE Vernova Stock Climbs 14% Over Strong Surge In Q1 Net Income

(RTTNews) - Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) are climbing about 14 percent during Wednesday morning trading after the company announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting net income of $4.750 billion or $17.44 per share from $264 million or $0.91 per share in the prior-year period.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1,135.57 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 14.55 percent, or $143.98. The stock opened at $994.00 and has climbed as high as $1,127.96 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $333.19 to $1,127.96.

Also, adjusted EBITDA rose to $896 million from $457 million a year ago. Revenue grew 16% to $9.339 billion from $8.032 billion last year. Organic revenue rose 7% to $8.587 billion from $7.997 billion.

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