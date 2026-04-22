Markets
GEV

GE Vernova Stock Climbs 14% Over Strong Surge In Q1 Net Income

April 22, 2026 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) are climbing about 14 percent during Wednesday morning trading after the company announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting net income of $4.750 billion or $17.44 per share from $264 million or $0.91 per share in the prior-year period.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1,135.57 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 14.55 percent, or $143.98. The stock opened at $994.00 and has climbed as high as $1,127.96 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $333.19 to $1,127.96.

Also, adjusted EBITDA rose to $896 million from $457 million a year ago. Revenue grew 16% to $9.339 billion from $8.032 billion last year. Organic revenue rose 7% to $8.587 billion from $7.997 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.