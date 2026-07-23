GE Vernova Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Bigger Capacity Push

GE Vernova Inc. GEV used its second-quarterearnings callto press a bigger long-term capacity case, arguing that demand in gas power and electrification is broadening faster than near-term earnings noise would suggest. Scott Strazik and Kenneth Parks centered the discussion on backlog, output expansion and cash generation rather than the quarterly earnings per share (EPS) miss.

Management raised full-year revenues and free cash flow guidance, outlined a path to 30 gigawatts of annual gas output by 2030 and pointed to data center demand as an expanding revenue opportunity across electrification products.

GEV Backlog Keeps Moving Higher

Chief executive officer Scott Strazik said that equipment orders more than doubled in the quarter and service orders rose 15%, pushing the total backlog to $176 billion. Strazik added that backlog was up $13 billion sequentially and remains on track to reach $200 billion in 2027.

Chief financial officer Kenneth Parks said that second-quarter orders reached $24.2 billion, up 88% year over year, with a book-to-bill ratio of more than 2 times. Equipment backlog climbed to $88 billion, while services backlog also reached $88 billion, helped by Power.

GEV reported earnings of $2.47 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17. The company reported revenues of $11.10 billion, which beat the consensus mark of $10.77 billion. The quarter’s central investor message, though, was that backlog growth and cash conversion carried more weight in management’s narrative than the EPS shortfall.

GE Vernova Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GE Vernova Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GE Vernova Inc. Quote

GE Vernova Pushes Gas Capacity Higher

Strazik said that GE Vernova signed 20 gigawatts of gas power orders and slot reservation agreements in the quarter, lifting total gigawatts under contract from 100 to 116 sequentially. He said that the company now expects at least 125 gigawatts under contract by year-end.

Strazik also laid out a more ambitious output plan. After reiterating that GE Vernova is on track for a 20-gigawatt annualized run rate in the third quarter and 24 gigawatts in 2028, the company now sees a capital-efficient path to 30 gigawatts of annual gas output in 2030 using lean improvements, incremental machinery and existing factory space.

In Q&A, Strazik said that most of that 2030 capacity will already be sold this year and more than half of 2031 slots should be under contract by year-end. He also tied today’s equipment build-out to future services demand, noting that the growing HA turbine fleet will create a larger outage and maintenance opportunity later in the next decade.

GEV Lifts 2026 Revenues and Cash View

Parks said that second-quarter free cash flow was $5.1 billion, helped by a $6.4 billion working capital benefit from higher down payments tied to gas slot reservations and stronger electrification orders. Year to date, free cash flow reached roughly $9.9 billion, already more than all of 2025.

That strength drove a sharp guidance increase. GE Vernova now expects 2026 revenues of $45.5 billion to $46.5 billion, up from $44.5 billion to $45.5 billion, and free cash flow of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion, up from $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance stayed at 12% to 14%.

Parks said that the company ended the quarter with about $13 billion of cash after returning $2.5 billion to shareholders in the quarter and about $3.9 billion year to date. He also said that GE Vernova remains committed to an investment-grade balance sheet.

GE Vernova Finds a Bigger Data Center Opening

Strazik said that electrification booked $2.7 billion of data center orders in the second quarter, bringing the first-half total above $5 billion, more than double the full-year 2025 level. Parks said that segment orders rose 66% year over year to roughly $6.3 billion, with especially strong demand in substations, switchgear and transformers.

Management also used the call to widen the discussion beyond today’s product set. Strazik said that GE Vernova’s current data center revenue scope of roughly $300 million per gigawatt could expand by two to three times as products such as medium-voltage uninterruptible power supply blocks and solid-state transformers move toward commercialization.

Solid-state transformer orders were framed as a 2027 and beyond story, while medium-voltage UPS products could begin contributing sooner if current customer work advances into orders.

GEV Q&A Reinforces Demand Confidence

Questions from Deutsche Bank, BofA and Wolfe Research pressed management on whether the gas demand cycle is becoming too front-loaded. Strazik answered by emphasizing geographic breadth, citing activity in the United States, Brazil, Qatar, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, while also pointing to continuing discussions for 2032 and beyond.

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked whether 2026 could mark peak gas turbine orders. Strazik declined that framing and instead said GE Vernova sees a clear pathway to continue growing contracted gigawatts through 2027, even as conversion timing will depend on engineering, procurement and construction readiness.

The tone in Q&A was notably firm. Management did not retreat from the demand outlook when pushed on industry capacity, labor ramp or project timing, and Parks added that labor investments had been made early enough to support the move from 15 to 20 gigawatts.

GE Vernova Stays Focused on Execution

The closing message from management was that GE Vernova sees itself operating from a position of strength, with backlog, pricing and customer down payments funding a larger build-out cycle. Strazik repeatedly tied that stance to lean execution, robotics, automation and disciplined capital allocation.

Just as important, the company did not portray the quarter as a one-off spike. The call framed current demand as part of a multiyear electricity investment cycle spanning gas power, grid equipment and service revenue tied to the installed base.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal

Currently, GEV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), along with a Growth Score of B, a Momentum Score of B, a Value Score of F and a VGM Score of C. Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 stocks have the strongest near-term earnings revision profile, while A and B Style Scores point to more attractive characteristics within value, growth or momentum disciplines. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That mix points to stronger growth and momentum characteristics than value appeal right now. The VGM Score of C suggests a more balanced, middle-of-the-pack profile when all three style factors are combined, and the Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates after the just-reported results.

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