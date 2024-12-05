GE Vernova price target raised to $420 from $320 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on GE Vernova (GEV) to $420 from $320 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Amid a “slightly brighter demand outlook” for short cycle industrial goods, the firm adjusted ratings in the U.S. multi-industry group as part of a 2025 outlook. Short cycle industrial goods are likely to be the key area of acceleration in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says valuations are now at or approaching all-time highs for most stocks, “despite / because of all-time high earnings.”
