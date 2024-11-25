GE Vernova price target raised to $376 from $285 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on GE Vernova (GEV) to $376 from $285 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The macro backdrop for GE Vernova has improved considerably since its March analyst day, and management is poised to provide a much stronger long-term outlook at the upcoming December analyst event, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The investor day should be a catalyst to affirm the long-term opportunity, though RBC says that expectations could be high.

