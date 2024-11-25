News & Insights

Stocks
GEV

GE Vernova price target raised to $376 from $285 at RBC Capital

November 25, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on GE Vernova (GEV) to $376 from $285 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The macro backdrop for GE Vernova has improved considerably since its March analyst day, and management is poised to provide a much stronger long-term outlook at the upcoming December analyst event, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The investor day should be a catalyst to affirm the long-term opportunity, though RBC says that expectations could be high.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.