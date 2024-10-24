GE Vernova price target raised to $325 from $300 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on GE Vernova (GEV) to $325 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following Q3 results. The analyst remains impressed by the pacing of new gas power and electrification orders, while adding negative impacts from wind were in-line with expectations. Truist expects GE Vernova to be in a “strong position” to execute on strategic capital allocation potentially in the form of both direct return programs and M&A.
