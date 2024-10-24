GE Vernova price target raised to $320 from $300 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on GE Vernova (GEV) to $320 from $300 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says GE Vernova offers a “rare combination” of high organic growth in a capacity constrained industry, plus “considerable self-help.”

