GE Vernova price target raised to $320 from $300 at Barclays

October 24, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on GE Vernova (GEV) to $320 from $300 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says GE Vernova offers a “rare combination” of high organic growth in a capacity constrained industry, plus “considerable self-help.”

