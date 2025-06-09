GE Vernova Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,001,854 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,457,567.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $600.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $99.4 $98.1 $99.3 $540.00 $327.6K 14 33 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $14.9 $13.4 $13.65 $520.00 $316.4K 689 266 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $20.5 $19.7 $20.0 $480.00 $170.0K 48 85 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $490.00 $159.5K 346 318 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $99.5 $98.1 $99.0 $540.00 $158.4K 14 131

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,275,928, the price of GEV is down -0.63% at $481.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for GE Vernova

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $499.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $460. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $522. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $499. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $517.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Vernova, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for GEV

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

