GE Vernova Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $101,216 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $660,360.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $350.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of GE Vernova stands at 577.0, with a total volume reaching 244.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in GE Vernova, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $350.0, throughout the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.3 $69.8 $70.3 $200.00 $140.6K 987 30 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $81.0 $78.3 $81.0 $200.00 $121.5K 0 30 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $81.6 $78.5 $81.0 $200.00 $121.5K 0 0 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.0 $11.6 $13.5 $290.00 $75.6K 1.8K 56 GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $17.9 $17.3 $17.3 $230.00 $43.2K 35 26

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of GE Vernova With a volume of 884,941, the price of GEV is down -0.23% at $265.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Vernova with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.