News & Insights

Stocks
GEV

GE Vernova initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo

November 21, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum initiated coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with an Overweight rating and $385 price target GE Vernova is a primary beneficiary of the projected long-term growth in power demand driven by the artificial intelligence data center buildout, U.S. reshoring, and electrification trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm projects U.S. power demand to increase at 3% annually through 2023, driven by the AI data center buildout, reshoring, and electrification trends tied to the energy transition and decarbonization goals. It expects GE Vernova to benefit from this trend primarily via its gas power business.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.