GE Vernova initiated, Merck upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today’s research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Top 5 Upgrades:

HSBC upgraded Merck ( MRK) to Buy from Hold with a $130 price target. The firm believes Merck’s current valuation provides a significant margin of safety.

( MRK) to Buy from Hold with a $130 price target. The firm believes Merck’s current valuation provides a significant margin of safety. Piper Sandler upgraded Pure Storage ( PSTG) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $76, up from $56. The firm says Pure Storage’s “significant” design win with a top four cloud hyperscaler “removes risk and creates a catalyst for upside ahead.”

( PSTG) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $76, up from $56. The firm says Pure Storage’s “significant” design win with a top four cloud hyperscaler “removes risk and creates a catalyst for upside ahead.” KeyBanc upgraded Pinnacle West ( PNW) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $101 price target. The firm sees the Arizona regulatory environment improving structurally going forward.

( PNW) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $101 price target. The firm sees the Arizona regulatory environment improving structurally going forward. Mizuho upgraded Macerich ( MAC) to Neutral from Underperform with a price target of $22, up from $14. The firm sees a “balanced” opportunity for the mall real estate investment trust sector in 2025.

( MAC) to Neutral from Underperform with a price target of $22, up from $14. The firm sees a “balanced” opportunity for the mall real estate investment trust sector in 2025. JPMorgan upgraded Trimble ( TRMB) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $92, up from $74, ahead of the company’s investor day on December 10. The firm expects acceleration in Trimble’s organic growth on a cyclical hardware recovery and stable software growth.

Top 5 Downgrades:

JPMorgan downgraded M&T Bank ( MTB) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $223.50, up from $215, after transfer of analyst coverage at the firm. JPMorgan expects the bank’s office commercial real estate exposure and relatively lower loan loss reserves to remain a headwind.

( MTB) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $223.50, up from $215, after transfer of analyst coverage at the firm. JPMorgan expects the bank’s office commercial real estate exposure and relatively lower loan loss reserves to remain a headwind. Stephens downgraded MSC Industrial ( MSM) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $85. Since earnings, shares have moved about 9% higher, but the nearer-term trends appear challenged, the firm says.

( MSM) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $85. Since earnings, shares have moved about 9% higher, but the nearer-term trends appear challenged, the firm says. BofA downgraded Alector ( ALEC) to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $1, down from $9, after ALOO2 missed the mark in its Phase 2 Alzheimer’s trial.

( ALEC) to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $1, down from $9, after ALOO2 missed the mark in its Phase 2 Alzheimer’s trial. KeyBanc downgraded Entergy ( ETR) to Sector Weight from Overweight, citing valuation. While the company’s geographical and regulatory positioning will allow for attractive, above-average growth rates, the current valuation is reflecting this at the moment, the firm says.

( ETR) to Sector Weight from Overweight, citing valuation. While the company’s geographical and regulatory positioning will allow for attractive, above-average growth rates, the current valuation is reflecting this at the moment, the firm says. KeyBanc downgraded DTE Energy ( DTE) to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target. While DTE is a fundamentally strong utility with an attractive portfolio of businesses, recent regulatory outcomes in Michigan “have been unnerving to investors,” the firm says.

Top 5 Initiations:

Wolfe Research initiated coverage of GE Vernova ( GEV) with an Outperform rating and $403 price target. The stock has been a strong outperformer since its separation from GE (GE), but the firm sees growth and margin expansion potential well ahead of the Street view, the firm tells investors.

( GEV) with an Outperform rating and $403 price target. The stock has been a strong outperformer since its separation from (GE), but the firm sees growth and margin expansion potential well ahead of the Street view, the firm tells investors. Mizuho initiated coverage of Align Technology ( ALGN) with an Outperform rating and $295 price target. The firm says that as the industry potentially rebounds, Align is likely poised for the greatest lift in revenue and profit growth within the peer group in 2025-2027. Mizuho also started coverage of Talkspace ( TALK), Veeva ( VEEV) and HealthEquity ( HQY) with Outperform ratings.

( ALGN) with an Outperform rating and $295 price target. The firm says that as the industry potentially rebounds, Align is likely poised for the greatest lift in revenue and profit growth within the peer group in 2025-2027. Mizuho also started coverage of Talkspace ( TALK), Veeva ( VEEV) and HealthEquity ( HQY) with Outperform ratings. Mizuho initiated coverage of Patterson Companies ( PDCO) with a Neutral rating and $23 price target. The stock valuation is currently below its historical averages, but the company’s current FY25 EPS guidance may be too challenging to achieve, leading to potential downward revisions to the current outlook and Street estimates, the firm tells investors in a research note. Mizuho also started coverage of Doximity ( DOCS), GoodRx ( GDRX), LifeMD ( LFMD), Solventum ( SOLV), Dentsply Sirona ( XRAY) and Henry Schein ( HSIC) with Neutral ratings.

( PDCO) with a Neutral rating and $23 price target. The stock valuation is currently below its historical averages, but the company’s current FY25 EPS guidance may be too challenging to achieve, leading to potential downward revisions to the current outlook and Street estimates, the firm tells investors in a research note. Mizuho also started coverage of Doximity ( DOCS), GoodRx ( GDRX), LifeMD ( LFMD), Solventum ( SOLV), Dentsply Sirona ( XRAY) and Henry Schein ( HSIC) with Neutral ratings. Mizuho initiated coverage of Envista ( NVST) with an Underperform rating and $20 price target. As a diverse dental/orthodontic manufacturer, Envista has absorbed the same soft global dental end-markets as its peers in 2023 and 2024, but the company’s greater mix of specialty products and digital imaging has played a role in its greater EBITDA and earnings drop-off this year, the firm says.

( NVST) with an Underperform rating and $20 price target. As a diverse dental/orthodontic manufacturer, Envista has absorbed the same soft global dental end-markets as its peers in 2023 and 2024, but the company’s greater mix of specialty products and digital imaging has played a role in its greater EBITDA and earnings drop-off this year, the firm says. Jefferies initiated coverage of Coherent ( COHR) with a Buy rating and $135 price target. The firm thinks the Street still underestimates the amount of earnings power they can generate as new CEO Jim Anderson’s streamlining and restructuring plan gets implemented.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PDCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.