News & Insights

Stocks
GEV

GE Vernova initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen

December 05, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen initiated coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with a Buy rating and $400 price target GE Vernova appears well-positioned to benefit from an inflection of investment in electricity supply after a successful turnaround in most of its businesses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. TD Cowen sees margin expansion driving upside to consensus in 2026 and beyond, and views the investor update on December 10 as a potential catalyst for positive revisions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.