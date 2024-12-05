GE Vernova initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with a Buy rating and $400 price target GE Vernova appears well-positioned to benefit from an inflection of investment in electricity supply after a successful turnaround in most of its businesses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. TD Cowen sees margin expansion driving upside to consensus in 2026 and beyond, and views the investor update on December 10 as a potential catalyst for positive revisions.

