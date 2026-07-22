GE Vernova Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $649 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $492 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.9% to $11.104 billion from $9.111 billion last year.

GE Vernova Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $649 Mln. vs. $492 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.47 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $11.104 Bln vs. $9.111 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 45.5 B To $ 46.5 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.