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GE Vernova Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Income

July 22, 2026 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $649 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $492 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.9% to $11.104 billion from $9.111 billion last year.

GE Vernova Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $649 Mln. vs. $492 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.47 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $11.104 Bln vs. $9.111 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 45.5 B To $ 46.5 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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