GE Vernova Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$99 million, or -$0.35 per share. This compares with -$185 million, or -$0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $8.913 billion from $8.253 billion last year.

GE Vernova Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$99 Mln. vs. -$185 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.35 vs. -$0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $8.913 Bln vs. $8.253 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $34 Bln to $35 Bln

