GE Vernova Inc. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $492 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $4.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $9.11 billion from $8.20 billion last year.

GE Vernova Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $36 - $37B

