Is GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has GE Vernova (GEV) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GE Vernova is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GE Vernova is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEV's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GEV has moved about 64.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 20.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GE Vernova is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Halliburton (HAL). The stock is up 20.7% year-to-date.

In Halliburton's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, GE Vernova belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 56 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.6% so far this year, so GEV is performing better in this area.

Halliburton, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #161. The industry has moved +28.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to GE Vernova and Halliburton as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.