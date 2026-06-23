Is GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. GE Vernova (GEV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

GE Vernova is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GE Vernova is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEV's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GEV has returned about 72.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 21.4%. As we can see, GE Vernova is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 50.9%.

In Liberty Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 162.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, GE Vernova belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.3% so far this year, so GEV is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Liberty Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #176. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +32.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to GE Vernova and Liberty Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

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GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.