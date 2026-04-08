GE Vernova (GEV) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $936.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.78% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.8%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric have appreciated by 8.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.33%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 22, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.78, showcasing a 95.6% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.29 billion, up 15.61% from the prior-year quarter.

GEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.14 per share and revenue of $44.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.07% and +17.63%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. GE Vernova is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, GE Vernova is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.43. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19 for its industry.

Meanwhile, GEV's PEG ratio is currently 3.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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