GE Vernova (GEV) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $624.17, marking a +2.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.72%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric witnessed a gain of 0.83% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 22, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.76, up 402.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.17 billion, indicating a 2.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.62 per share and a revenue of $37.24 billion, signifying shifts of +36.56% and +6.59%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.13% decrease. GE Vernova is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, GE Vernova is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 80.15. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.2 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that GEV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 181, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

