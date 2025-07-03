GE Vernova (GEV) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $517.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.37% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.02%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric have appreciated by 3.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.14%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.65, marking a 132.39% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.77 billion, up 6.93% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.21 per share and a revenue of $37.21 billion, representing changes of +29.21% and +6.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.79% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, GE Vernova is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GE Vernova has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.02 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.66.

Meanwhile, GEV's PEG ratio is currently 3.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.19.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.