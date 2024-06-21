GE Vernova (GEV) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw GE Vernova (GEV) ending at $175.73, denoting a -0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

The the stock of the energy business spun off from General Electric has risen by 9.59% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of GE Vernova will be of great interest to investors.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for GE Vernova. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.24% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, GE Vernova is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, GE Vernova is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.75. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.66.

One should further note that GEV currently holds a PEG ratio of 9.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

